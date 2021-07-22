Australian Brand Camilla Makes Dallas Debut At NorthPark

Australian luxury fashion brand Camilla opens a boutique Friday on the first floor at NorthPark.

The store is the brand’s third in the U.S. — after Miami and Costa Mesa, California — and first in Texas. Camilla is known for vibrant prints and, of course, swimwear.

Described in a press release as “a borderless brand that colours the world” that draws inspiration from “faraway cultures,” the brand offers womens and menswear in sizes ranging from petite XXS to 4XL, as well as accessories.

“I want everyone to feel as though they’ve fallen down the rabbit hole when stepping across the threshold into my new Dallas boutique,” Camilla Franks said. “Regardless of whether it’s your first time in one of our spaces or just your first time this week, we want you to experience our magic, and leave a new person, knowing yourself that little bit better.”

Founded in 2004 in the Bondi Beach area of Sydney, Australia, the brand has developed a celebrity following that includes Beyonce, Nicole Scherzinger, Sofia Vergara, Gwen Stefani, and more.

To celebrate its opening this weekend, Camilla will have champagne, music, and a gift with purchase for shoppers July 24 and 25. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.