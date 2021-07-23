Faith Friday: First United Methodist Church Hosts ‘Say Their Names’ Memorial

The First United Methodist Church downtown is hosting the Say Their Names Memorial to remember those who have died as a result of systematic racism.

The memorial showcases more than 230 images of men, women, and children that have been killed across the country. The memorial honors the Black lives lost throughout United States history. The memorial features pictures of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Demitrius DuBose, and hundreds of other victims.

First United Methodist Church displays this memorial as a reflection and stance of racial healing and justice. The idea came from a church member, Ann Allen, who had experienced a similar memorial in town. The leadership of Lori and Jim Louis, United Methodist Men and Women’s groups, and other church members brought the memorial to life.

Various Say Their Names memorials have been showcased all over the nation, with memorials across Texas, New York, California, Oregon, Utah, New Jersey, Kentucky, and Washington.

It will be displayed in front of the First United Methodist Church downtown through July 31. Visitors are welcome to leave flowers and other sentiments to remember the lives of those who died.












