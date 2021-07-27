HP, Parts of Dallas To Spray For Mosquitoes

Highland Park and parts of Dallas will be sprayed for mosquitoes after more samples tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The town of Highland Park will conduct townwide mosquito spraying between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday-Friday weather permitting after a trap tested positive for the virus.

The ground spraying measures will include the public rights-of-way and the town’s tennis courts.

Mosquito dunks are available at no cost to Highland Park residents at town hall at 4700 Drexel Drive.

A portion of Dallas bounded by: 2900 block of Sundial Drive 75229: North Bend Drive on the north, Grissom Lane on the west, Webb Chapel Road on the east, and Flowerdale Lane on the south will be among those sprayed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. tonight and Wednesday.

Residents are asked to get rid of standing water in places like pools, pet water dishes, birdbaths, and more to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of the West Nile Virus.

Dallas residents can call 311 to report standing water or mosquito problems.

For more information on mosquito control in Highland Park, visit the town’s website. For additional information on mosquito control in the city of Dallas, visit their website.