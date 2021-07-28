House of the Month: 4646 Christopher Place

Nested in a highly coveted gated enclave in Turtle Creek, this stunning townhome is the perfect blend of traditional architectural details with modern updated design. Featuring 10-foot ceilings, a bright open living area, four bedrooms, gourmet kitchen, and striking outdoor terrace, one can easily enjoy the ease of lock-and-leave living at a platinum Dallas address.





Gleaming hardwoods and a soft-hued paint palette complement the light and bright open living areas. Epicures and home cooks alike will delight in the open kitchen offering a complete array of top-of-the-line appliances.

A truly refined beauty in a marvelous location offering the ease of spacious townhouse living with a sensibility of tradition, elegance, and sophistication.