Faith Friday: North Dallas Shared Ministries School Supply Distribution

Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church is asking for volunteers to help North Dallas Shared Ministries distribute school supplies to Dallas ISD students Saturday.

Volunteers are asked to sign up for a two-hour shift between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at North Dallas Shared Ministries at 2875 Merrell Road and bring friends and family members to help prepare students for the upcoming school year.

Supplies will already be sorted into categories based on age and grades. As volunteers will be outside, St. Michaels and All Angels recommends bringing a hat, sunscreen, and a smile for the students.

Students who participate can receive community service hours. To volunteer, sign up here.