Hillwood Communities Takes Home 10 McSAM Awards

Dallas-based master-planned community developer Hillwood Communities was honored with 10 McSAM Awards during a ceremony hosted by the Dallas Builders Association last month.

Among the list of awards received are several honors recognizing Hillwood Communities Pecan Square development in Northlake, Texas, including Master-Planned Community of the Year, People’s Choice Community of the Year, Best Welcome Center, Best Community Amenity, and Lifestyle Program of the Year. It is also the third consecutive year Hillwood Communities has earned the Lifestyle Director of the Year award.

The annual McSAM Awards recognize builders, developers, and associates in the Dallas area who have made significant contributions in the industry through specific achievements in product design and architecture, and sales and marketing categories.

“It is always a tremendous honor to be recognized with McSAM Awards,” said Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities. “These awards continue to underscore our commitment to excellence and the tireless work of our team in creating communities that last for generations.”

Pecan Square by Hillwood was named Master-Planned Community of the Year for its outstanding product diversity, unique amenities, robust technology offerings, planned on-site schools, and year-round lifestyle program that connects neighbors and the surrounding area to create a true sense of community. It was also voted People’s Choice Community of the Year, which is based on a customer survey of the community’s most recent buyers.

“Now, more than ever, designing neighborhoods that create a sense of community is so important,” said Balda. “Incorporating state-of-the-art amenities, outdoor spaces, natural features and a lifestyle calendar full of events and gatherings creates opportunities for interaction and connection among neighbors. That connection forms the foundation for family and friends to enjoy life to its fullest.”