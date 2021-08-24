Auxiliary of Nexus Recovery Center Hosts Mother’s Day Pop-Up Flower Shop

The Auxiliary of Nexus sought to brighten Mother’s Day with a pop-up flower shop in May with a giveback element.

Members of the auxiliary created bouquets that were sold for Mother’s Day. The proceeds from the bouquets went toward supporting Nexus. Supporters could also sponsor a gift basket for a mother in the Nexus recovery program, and/or donate to the organization in their mother’s honor.

Nexus Recovery Center is a nonprofit that offers specialized substance use disorder treatment services for adult women, as well as therapeutic treatment and care for their accompanying children.

“It was truly heartwarming as we were joined by clients and mothers at Nexus and some even brought in their mothers in support of this first-time pop-up shop,” said Lauren Gillette, Nexus Auxiliary advisory board president. “It was a wonderful opportunity for our Auxiliary to work together as we handpicked our favorite flowers and created beautiful bouquets that would be a wonderful surprise on Mother’s Day morning.”

Prior to the pandemic, the Auxiliary hosted an annual spring luncheon to generate funds and awareness for the center, but with precautions still in place, the auxiliary hosted the socially distanced pop-up flower shop event this year and allowed North Texans to buy arrangements online.

“What we do every day at Nexus is life-changing and life-saving work,” said Heather Ormand, CEO of Nexus Recovery Center. “This is a beautiful way for the women at Nexus to be celebrated, as well as spend time with the amazing members of our Auxiliary engaged in a fun activity. We’ve served nearly 2,000 women since the pandemic began over a year ago. Every single woman that walks through our doors is someone’s daughter or mother – we are here to help them on their recovery journey and provide their families hope for celebrating Mother’s Days to come together.”

Emily Potts and Kimber Clonts

Nancy Zogg







Victoria Scoggins, Bernadette Rodriguez, Lynn Joliet, Lauren Gillette, President; Kimberly Gilbert, Ann Alford









PHOTOS: Sharon Adams