“Be Bold. Be Bright. Be Brave” Preview Exhibit Features 20 Unique Artists

The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center will present a new art exhibition, Be Bold. Be Bright. Be Brave, featuring both local and national artists at NorthPark Center through Sept. 22, the organization announced Tuesday.

The DCAC, which fights child abuse and has served more than 8,000 people each year, says the exhibit will raise awareness for the issue of child abuse through a variety of artwork.

Located on Level One in between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s, the exhibit previews 20 of the nearly 75 regional and national artists who have donated art to DCAC’s annual Art For Advocacy event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. Over the course of its history, the event has raised more than $1 million for DCAC and the clients it serves.

Featured artists included in the exhibit at NorthPark Center include: William Atkinson, Brandon Boyd, Sedrick Huckaby, Carmen Menza, Mary Vernon, Cassandra Black, Linda Blackburn, Dennis Blagg, Megan Brooks, Natalie Christensen, Camilla Cowan, Maxine Helfman, Leslie Lanzotti, Treg Miller, Favio Moreno, Pamela Nelson, Abi Salami, Allison V. Smith, Keer Tanchak and Reinhard Ziegler.

“Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center is immensely grateful to all of the artists who have donated their time, talents, and art to this year’s Art For Advocacy event and who are passionate about joining us in the fight to end child abuse,” said Murphey Sears, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center Chief Development Officer. “We are thrilled to give the public a sneak peek at a handful of the unique works that will be available during the auction. We are so grateful to NorthPark Center for hosting the preview exhibit and we hope that these pieces of art inspire visitors to take action and join with DCAC to end child abuse.”

The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center serves some of the most severely abused children in Dallas, making sure they are provided justice. The nonprofit works diligently to coordinate the investigation of criminal cases of child abuse, and provides healing services to victims and their non-offending family members in Dallas County. For more information about the DCAC, please visit www.dcac.org. For more information about Art For Advocacy, please visit www.dcac.org/art.