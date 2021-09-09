Ursuline Boasts 18 Microsoft Innovative Educators

Five years in a row, and 18 teachers.

Ursuline Academy announced last week that it has been recognized as a 2021-2022 Microsoft Showcase School, marking the fifth year the school has been named as such.

“Today, we celebrate the accomplishments of the thousands of inspiring educators and schools across 100 countries who are joining our communities for their commitment to supporting a culture of learning, innovation, and continuous improvement,” Microsoft said in a statement announcing the latest slate of showcase schools.

The global Showcase Schools and MIE Expert communities come together to tackle challenges, celebrate successes, share learnings, and try new solutions in vibrant online communities through Microsoft Teams and social media. As they continue their education transformation journeys, they are supported by Microsoft, partners, and each other through capacity building, transformation guidance, peer learning, amplification opportunities, and early access to research and solutions.

The school also announced that 18 teachers have been named Microsoft Innovative Experts for 2021-2022. Total, more than 700 teachers in the U.S. earned the distinction out of 25,000 submissions entered globally.

See more about the MIE program here, and Ursuline’s involvement here.