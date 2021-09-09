Park Cities’ Derek Alley Named CEO of VCC Construction

VCC Construction, the largest retail construction firm in the nation, announced that Park Cities resident Derek Alley will succeed the company’s co-founder (and his father), Sam Alley, as its new chief executive.

Sam Alley will continue to serve as the firm’s chairman moving forward focusing on strategic initiatives.

VCC, which focuses on retail construction, has multiple projects in the Dallas area, including the re-construction of the Preston Oaks Shopping Center. The company is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, but Derek Alley works from both Dallas and the company’s headquarters.

Under Sam Alley’s leadership, the 34-year-old construction firm grew from one office in Little Rock to nine offices around the country and construction projects in all 50 states. During this time, the firm has been consistently ranked in the ENR Top 100 General Contractors nationally and has completed over $25 billion in construction projects. Alley also oversaw VCC’s expansion from building nationwide retail to diversification and expertise across all product types. In 2019, the firm posted more than $950 million in revenue.

“VCC has always focused on long-term resiliency, and this is the culmination of a multi-year succession plan,” said Sam Alley. “Our industry finds itself in a dynamic place, and so does VCC. The time was right for this transition, setting the stage for VCC’s continued growth for years to come.”

The move comes amid complex challenges and rapid changes in the construction industry. Acute supply chain issues, labor shortages, waste mitigation, and technology advances are creating challenges and opportunities, requiring construction firms to adapt.

“This is an exciting time for our company and our industry,” said Derek Alley. “I’m honored to help lead our firm by focusing on several key areas: building resiliency in our processes to adapt to the fast-changing industry; adopting technologies that drive operational excellence in the office and in the field; driving new lines of business that provide additional value for our clients, and; supporting our amazing employees and company culture that truly sets us apart.”

VCC projects the company will see the largest growth in its history in 2022. Fueled by new projects and lasting client relationships, the firm continues to expand new lines of business. Alley sees getting involved earlier in the life cycle of clients’ projects as key to their mutual success.

“Developers in any asset class are looking for experts who can help them navigate complex risk factors in all phases of construction. They realize that cost isn’t the only, or perhaps most important, consideration,” said Derek Alley. “It’s also about who can navigate supply and production challenges while delivering quality, innovation, and safety, and VCC is well-positioned to deliver on all three.”

Arkansas Business reported that the elder Alley will continue to work at the firm’s corporate office, while Derek Alley will continue to work primarily from the Dallas office, which is the base of operation for about 30 additional staff.

“Functionally, I was doing the job of CEO for a number of years, but the title change is official now,” Derek Alley told Arkansas Business. “As a company since day one, the leaders understood that planning for succession is critical. We pride ourselves on training, mentoring and bringing up the next generation of leadership within the company. We have close to 40 people who have been with VCC for 20 years or more.”