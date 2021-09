The HP defense smothered Coppell in the first half while the offense sustained scoring drives, resulting in a 28-13 victory at Buddy Echols Field.

Brennan Storer threw for 234 yards and two first-half touchdowns, connecting on 16 of 23 throws to lead the Scots (2-1) — posting the best numbers of any of his three varsity starts so far.

PHOTOS: Melissa Macatee