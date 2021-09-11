Mike and Micki Rawlings Named Honorary Co-Chairs of Heart of Teaching Campaign

Mike Rawlings, former Dallas mayor, and Micki Rawlings have been named the honorary chairs of the Dallas Education Foundation’s 2021 annual campaign – “The Heart of Teaching.”

The Dallas Education Foundation is the direct, non-profit philanthropic partner of Dallas ISD with a mission of inspiring community investment to accelerate student success.

The campaign theme — the Heart of Teaching — is a tribute to the 10,000+ teachers in Dallas ISD and an opportunity to recognize the talents of our Dallas ISD art educators, a majority of whom are working artists.

Every day, Dallas ISD art teachers share their gifts with our students and encourage, lift, and enable them to do more than they thought possible. An art exhibition of nearly 60 of Dallas ISD teacher-artists will be open for viewing at the Music Hall at Fair Park during the State Fair of Texas. Admission is complimentary with valid admission to the Fair.

“The Heart of Teaching is a collaboration between the Dallas Education Foundation, Dallas ISD, and the Dallas Summer Musicals,” said Devon Miller, Director of Education and Community Partnerships at Dallas Summer Musicals. “It will be the first-ever teacher visual arts showcase hosted at the Music Hall during the run of the State Fair.

“The culmination of the exhibition will be an evening of drinks and dessert reception on October 25, 2021, in the Crystal Terrace at the Music Hall at Fair Park.”

All artwork will be available for purchase with bidding starting on the opening day of the State Fair and closing at the Oct, 25 evening event. All proceeds support the Dallas Education Foundation as they work to fund equity-minded programming district-wide.

“Our educators have a heart for teaching, and we are incredibly appreciative to have the opportunity to elevate our Dallas ISD art teachers with this exhibit,” said Mita Havlick, Executive Director of the Dallas Education Foundation. “The foundation’s positive impact is deep, and the exhibition, along with the evening reception, is the perfect launch to the foundation’s annual campaign.”

Dallas ISD was recently named a 2021 District of Distinction by the Texas Art Education Association – one of only 40 out of 1,110 districts across the State.

“Dallas ISD is the largest district to ever be awarded this honor.” says Monica Hayslip, Dallas ISD Director of Visual Arts, “We have an art program on every campus and nearly 300 art teachers in the district. Each one of them is credited with us being named a District of Distinction.”

Atmos Energy is serving as the Heart of Teaching’s title museum sponsor, with the Addy Foundation, the Dallas Mavericks, Grand Canyon University, and Texas Instruments as the additional major sponsors.

“We know that the Dallas Education Foundation does a fantastic job of advocating for our students and for Dallas ISD,” said Jonathan Fredi, Manager of Public Affairs at Atmos Energy. “You have to educate the whole child and you cannot leave out art. We want to give our Dallas ISD students every opportunity to succeed.”

“The gallery exhibition and evening reception are only possible through a partnership with Dallas Summer Musicals and the support of Atmos Energy and all of our sponsors,” Havlick said. “They know that together we power the future of Dallas – our students.”

The Dallas Education Foundation’s 2021 Heart of Teaching annual campaign runs from Oct. 25 through Dec. 31.