Scots Stay Perfect With Convincing Wins

Highland Park’s perennial dominance of the fall team tennis season remains intact after a string of recent wins over Allen and El Paso Coronado, among others.

The unbeaten Scots (7-0) topped Allen 14-5, highlighted by wins in girls doubles by the teams of Isabella McElfresh and Eden Rogozinski, Mia Rogozinski and Bella Rosas, and Gabi Rosas and Rebecca Borrego. Boys singles wins came from Ray Saalfield, Leo Hall, Carl Newell, and more.

After scoring an easy win over District 13-5A rival Forney, the Scots defeated another 6A foe with a 17-2 thumping of Coronado on Sept. 17.

Next up, HP will travel to matches against West Mesquite on Tuesday and Crandall on Sept. 28. Then the regular season wraps up with three consecutive home matches with Plano West (Oct. 1), North Forney (Oct. 5), and Southlake Carroll (Oct. 8).