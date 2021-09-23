Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Sept. 25-26

Looking for that new home? We have some open houses to check out this weekend.

Saturday

10616 Ravenscroft Dr., Dallas. Nestled in the mature trees of Preston Hollow is this beautifully updated light and bright half-duplex with high ceilings and fresh paint throughout. Spacious living areas are split from the bedroom wing for privacy. Wood-look tile flooring in most rooms. Living and dining room combination leads to cozy family room with brick front gas log fireplace, brick-paved floors, and a beamed ceiling. Atrium doors open to covered patio and garden area. The galley kitchen features granite counters, farm house sink, stainless steel refrigerator, and stacked LG washer and dryer. French doors lead to a hallway with bookshelves and bedrooms. Three bedrooms/two baths. $560,000. Schools: Arthur Kramer Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: noon to 2 p.m..

Sunday

4114 Lovers Lane, University Park. Completely renovated, like new, end unit townhouse with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and five front and rear parking spaces for guests and an attached two-car garage, across the street from the high school. Spacious family room with fireplace opens to the dining room. The kitchen has brand new cabinets, appliances, quartz countertops, and a movable center island all opening to the breakfast room. The second floor boasts a spacious master suite with an office area, a brand new bathroom with a separate tub, walk-in shower, and large walk-in custom closet. Wonderful side yard with deck. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

11256 Russwood Circle, Dallas. Quiet and serene neighborhood with mature trees and big lots. The neighborhood was developed in the 60s. The kitchen is separate from the living areas. Lots of space on this lot for privacy and plenty of room to add a cabana, sport court, or other in the back. Bring your designer and your dreams … or move right into this ranch-style home with gleaming hardwoods, expansive windows, and generous room sizes. Three bedrooms/four bathrooms. $1.19 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6506 Lakehurst Ave., Dallas. This stunning Preston Hollow traditional sits on an oversized corner lot with an ideal floorplan perfect for family living and entertaining. The first floor features soaring 20 foot ceilings, open concept living, an impressive study, and chef’s kitchen with professional-grade appliances, wine cellar, and two pantries open to the oversized family room and breakfast area. The primary bedroom has a fireplace, luxury spa bath, and views of the backyard pool, as does the first-floor guest bedroom. Exterior has a three-car garage, electric gate, and outdoor living with fireplace, kitchen, and grill overlooking a spa, pool, and waterfall perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,399,500. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

3517 Edgewater St., Dallas. This new construction contemporary stunner is located in the sought-after Northern Heights near the Katy Trail. Built by Harwood Homes, this three-level urban oasis blends transitional and state-of-the-art amenities. Soaring 10 foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and white oak hardwoods reveal an open living concept with a first-floor study and quartz culinary island kitchen anchoring an expansive living-dining room with fireplace, which opens to a scenic terrace and striking spa pool. The luxurious primary retreat offers its own balcony and his and hers gorgeous baths. The third level game room and large balcony offers the flexibility of a private guest suite and its rooftop deck boasts chic entertaining. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. $2.15 million. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 3-5 p.m.

7339 Hill Forest Dr., Dallas. Located in The Park of Lake Forest community with 68 acres of walking trails, ponds, tennis courts, pickleball courts, two dog parks, and a pool. Vacant and ready for immediate move-in. Large living area, private side patio off the breakfast room, and a secluded shaded back yard and patio rarely seen in zero lot homes. Beautiful hardwoods, gas cooktop, and refrigerator. The huge primary bedroom has a balcony view of the neighborhood. Spacious bath with walk-in closet. Two-car garage with custom wall storage and extra storage room. Two bedrooms/two bathrooms. $775,000. Schools: Hamilton Park Pacesetter Magnet, Richardson High School, Bridgeway School at Green Oaks. Open house: 3-5 p.m.

3551 Flaxley Dr., Dallas. Nestled on a large lot in Highland North, this inviting home has been beautifully updated to preserve the charm of the home and neighborhood. The home offers modern conveniences, exceptional details and designer touches around every corner. The list of luxuries includes an open and spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, office with built-in shelving, butler’s pantry, and modernized rooms throughout. The kitchen boasts shaker-style cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and an island with a breakfast bar. A spacious backyard with mature trees, a lush lawn, and a large deck offers a great place to enjoy the outdoors. Three bedrooms/two bathrooms. $539,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1-3 p.m.

3807 Meadowdale Lane, Dallas. Fabulous creek lot location with plenty of space for entertaining. The many trees provide a private and beautiful backyard oasis that backs to the creek. This home features an open living, dining, kitchen, and breakfast room all with views of the outdoor pool area. Stunning fireplace separates the living and dining area split bedrooms downstairs. Upstairs, a private master bedroom has an attached exercise room, nursery or office. Five bedrooms/four bathrooms. $1.35 million. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1-3 p.m.