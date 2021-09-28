Preston Hollow Couple Announces New Grandchild

A certain Preston Hollow couple is pretty over the moon at the addition of their newest grandchild.

“With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter,” announced former President George W. Bush Tuesday. “Barbara gave birth to Cora Georgia Coyne on September 27, 2021, in Maine – not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married. Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful.”

Barbara married Craig Coyne in Kennebunkport, Maine, in 2018. At the time, her parents said they were “so proud of our compassionate, daring, fierce, kind, intelligent, loving daughter.

“And we’re thrilled to welcome Craig Coyne to our family.”