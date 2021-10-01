Junior League Dallas Exhibit Headed to State Fair of Texas

State fairgoers can see “Legacy of Leadership, Devotion to Dallas” Sept. 24 through Oct. 17 in the Hall of State.

The Junior League of Dallas, celebrating its centennial, will showcase its history and present-day projects with an exhibit at the Hall of State during the 2021 State Fair of Texas.

The exhibit, presented by Sewell Automotive Companies, will include historical documents, memorabilia, and photos to showcase 100 years of JLD’s “Legacy of Leadership, Devotion to Dallas” and the women who made so much happen.

“The Sewell family’s continued, generous support over the years has allowed the League and our trained volunteers to truly build a better Dallas,” centennial co-chair Margo Goodwin said.

The JLD began in 1922 with 40 women determined to make a difference. Women had received the right to vote two years prior, but opportunities outside the home were still few. The league provided a place for these women to grow their talents and give back to their city.

“There are so many stories to be told, and it has been inspiring to see all of the work the Junior League of Dallas has done around Dallas over the last 100 years,” said centennial co-chair Andrea Cheek.

Today, the JLD is nearly 5,000 women strong.

The centennial celebration will continue through May 2022 and include several events, activities, and projects to showcase the league’s history and celebrate its achievements and leaders while tackling challenging issues and critical needs in Dallas.

Sewell Automotive Companies also will serve as the speaker sponsor of the Centennial Milestones Luncheon on April 21, 2022, and presenting sponsor of the Centennial Gala on April 23, 2022.