Looking Ahead

Christine Allison

(Courtesy Photo)

Preservation Park Cities

Spring, summer, autumn, winter – any season is good for loving the Park Cities.

The pandemic prompted Preservation Park Cities (PPC) to hold the annual Historic Home Tour virtually in April and delay its Distinguished Speaker Luncheon and Classic and Antique Car Show.

The car show still doesn’t have a date, but the luncheon is set for noon Oct. 4 at the Dallas Country Club. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.

Christine Allison, editor-in-chief and CEO of D magazine, will speak on “Our Forever Home – How We Fell in Love with The Park Cities.”

Tickets begin at $150 per person and sponsorships at $1,500. Visit preservationparkcities.org or call (214) 528-0021.

Proceeds will support the Park Cities House at Dallas Heritage Village, the new PPC archives at the University Park Library, landmarking initiatives, award scholarships to Highland Park High School graduating seniors, and the Distinguished Chair for History at Highland Park High School.

Women of Distinction

Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas (GSNETX) will honor Kit Addleman, Hattie Hill, and Cris Zertuche Wong during the 17th annual Women of Distinction celebration.

The event, presented by AT&T virtually at noon Oct. 29, celebrates outstanding women leaders of all ages for their service in the community.

“It is such an honor to recognize these incredible individuals for their servant leadership and dedication to making our community the best community for girls and women to thrive,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas.

Addleman is a partner at Haynes and Boone; Hill, president and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation, and Cris Zertuche Wong, vice president of Goldman Sachs. Visit gsnetx.org/WDL.

Cris Zertuche Wong

(Courtesy Photo)

Hattie Hill (Courtesy Photo)

Kit Addleman (Courtesy Photo)

‘Power of One’ gala

Mercury One, a nonprofit organization founded in 2011 by media personality, entrepreneur and author Glenn Beck will celebrate 10 years of restoring the human spirit with “The Power of One: Renewing Kindness” anniversary gala at 7 p.m. Oct. 9. at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving.

Christian music artists Colton Dixon and Danny Gokey will headline the gala as part of a special stop on their 2021 “Stand in Faith” tour.

Mercury One provides humanitarian aid and disaster relief, offers education programs about the nation’s founding, fights human trafficking, and works to protect persecuted religious minorities worldwide.

Tickets for the gala must be purchased in advance. General Admission B tickets are $25 per person, General Admission A tickets are $50 per person, and VIP tickets, which include VIP seating, a special VIP reception, and one drink ticket, are $300 per person. Visit universe.com and search for “Renewing Kindness.”