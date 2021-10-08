‘Father of eSports’ Looks to Score with Video Conferencing

Muñoz’s Beacon X features encryption

Call Angel Muñoz the “father of esports” if you like, but don’t expect him to remain in just one lane of the technology and communications industries.

The Preston Hollow man who founded the world’s first professional eSports league in 1997 has created what he describes as the newest video conferencing service.

His journey in the world of technology took off at age 19 with perfect results on a U.S. Air Force test. Seeing himself score as an engineer would, Muñoz decided to focus his life on what he was good at and what he loved.

So, he got a job, learned how to program in several languages, then launched New World Investments, specializing in technology.

He later sold that, launched Adrenaline Vault, then created Cyberathlete Professional League, the first organization to define video game competitions as professional sports.

In 2011, he launched Beacon Technologies through his company, Mass Luminosity, and GTribe, “a positive social media network that appeals to your better angels,” Muñoz said. “There is no profanity. It has rules of engagements.”

Muñoz then wanted to launch something that could help people pursue their dreams and money, to love what they did, regardless of where they live.

“When people move away, they need an outlet,” he said.

Move over Zoom. Meet Beacon X.

After six years of development, the newest video and voice conferencing platform launched on July 8, featuring end-to-end encryption and a focus on privacy for a secure user experience.

The Dallas-based video platform – accessed through beaconx.com – has no wait rooms, no connectivity issues, and is 100% secure, he said. It has three principles, to be secure, high-quality, and simple. Beacon offers instant connection and reconnection, Ultra HD video, 3D binaural audio, and speed.

Anybody can reconnect in a call with Beacon’s four-second connect speed. Beacon can also instantly translate up to 82 languages and has a calendar.

Beacon X has reached 300,000 users, and Muñoz expects it to reach 10 million users and become one of the top 5 video conferencing platforms.

“We are the post-pandemic platform,” Muñoz said. “I think the world has changed. I don’t think we’re going to go back to the way we are, and we want to make it the best.”