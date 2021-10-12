After Rare Loss, Scots Eye Another Title

Highland Park’s winning streak of more than 100 team tennis matches was snapped on Friday by Class 6A powerhouse Southlake Carroll.

The Scots lost to the Dragons 10-9 in the regular-season finale at the Seay Tennis Center and suffered their first defeat since the end of the 2015 season.

However, as the state’s most decorated program during the fall team season, HP remains an overwhelming favorite to claim its sixth consecutive 5A state crown this fall.

After going unbeaten in District 13-5A action, the Scots (12-1) will start postseason play by hosting Cleburne in a bi-district match on Tuesday.