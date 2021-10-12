Wednesday, October 13, 2021

PHOTO: Courtesy Salad & Go
Salad and Go Heads to Walnut Hill

Salad and Go, the Arizona eatery that first opened in East Dallas on Ross Avenue this summer, will open up shop at the corner of Walnut Hill Lane and Marsh Lane, documents filed with the city of Dallas indicate.

Salad & Go offers salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, soups, freshly brewed teas, lemonade, and cold brew coffee. In June, People Newspapers food writer Kersten Rettig reviewed the Ross Avenue location, and said it was an inexpensive way to grab a fast, healthy meal.

(Read: Salad & Go, Fast, Fresh and Healthy Now Open)

“But, what about the cost? Healthy food seems to be more expensive, she wrote. “Not at Salad & Go. All salads and wraps cost $5.74 and include chicken or organic tofu at no additional cost. Steak and shrimp can be added for an upcharge.”

PHOTO: Google Streetview

The new location will be at the site of a former convenience store located at 10002 Marsh Lane, according to the certificate of occupancy filed with the city. The location, which took a direct hit from the October 2019 tornado, is adjacent to the Midway Hollow and Walnut Hill neighborhoods and is near Thomas Jefferson High School and the under-construction Walnut hill School.

