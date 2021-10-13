HP Harriers Ready for District Meet

After a successful run through the regular season, Highland Park’s hopes of returning to the Class 5A state cross country meet ramp up this week.

HP will be among the favorites in both the boys and girls events at the District 13-5A meet on Thursday at Myers Park in McKinney.

In their final tuneup meet, the Lady Scots posted a runner-up finish in the team standings at the Jesuit Classic on Oct. 2. Sara Cavey was ninth individually for HP after she traversed the 5-kilometer course at Prestonwood Polo Club in 18 minutes, 44 seconds.

Charlotte Hudson and Alli Grace Ott also placed inside the top 20 for the Lady Scots, who were edged out by Class 6A power Prosper for the team title.

The HP boys came in 13th as a team at the Jesuit meet. Jeffrey Tubbs-Jimenez paced the Scots in 46th place with a time of 16:40.