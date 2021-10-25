Monday, October 25, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: William Taylor
News Park Cities 

New Town Policy Allows for Limited Remote Attendance

William Taylor 0 Comments

The Highland Park Town Council resumed in-person meetings in September, but members could continue connecting remotely under certain circumstances.

“Effective Sept.1, 2021, the Governor’s emergency order allowing the Town Council to conduct meetings entirely via video conference was lifted,” town secretary Joanna Mekeal said in a memo.

The Telecommunicating and Videoconferencing Town Council Meeting Policy, approved Oct. 19, would allow up to two members with medical concerns to attend by video conferencing as long as a quorum is physically present in the posted location of the meeting.

Also, the participation from the remote members must be available to be seen and heard by members of the public attending the meeting.

During executive [closed sessions], those attending remotely would be required to ensure that no unauthorized persons had access to the meeting.

Remote attendance would be allowed with two days’ notice when physical attendance “is unreasonably difficult due to illness or the need to limit the risk to others by potential exposure to a communicable disease.”

The policy also allows the entire council to meet by video conferencing in emergencies as defined by Texas open meeting laws.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor[email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Council: Highland Park Village Should Cover Economic Study

Dan Koller 2

Care About Property Tax? Don’t Miss These Meetings

Sarah Bennett 1

Alumni Say Goodbye Before the Wrecking Ball

Timothy Glaze 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *