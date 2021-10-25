New Town Policy Allows for Limited Remote Attendance

The Highland Park Town Council resumed in-person meetings in September, but members could continue connecting remotely under certain circumstances.

“Effective Sept.1, 2021, the Governor’s emergency order allowing the Town Council to conduct meetings entirely via video conference was lifted,” town secretary Joanna Mekeal said in a memo.

The Telecommunicating and Videoconferencing Town Council Meeting Policy, approved Oct. 19, would allow up to two members with medical concerns to attend by video conferencing as long as a quorum is physically present in the posted location of the meeting.

Also, the participation from the remote members must be available to be seen and heard by members of the public attending the meeting.

During executive [closed sessions], those attending remotely would be required to ensure that no unauthorized persons had access to the meeting.

Remote attendance would be allowed with two days’ notice when physical attendance “is unreasonably difficult due to illness or the need to limit the risk to others by potential exposure to a communicable disease.”

The policy also allows the entire council to meet by video conferencing in emergencies as defined by Texas open meeting laws.