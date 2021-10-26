Prepare for Storms Tuesday Night, Wednesday

When your neighborhood has survived (or narrowly dodged) not one, but two tornadoes in two years, when storms are forecast, you tend to be pretty weather aware.

Tuesday night and Wednesday will be no exception.

“A strong cold front is expected to push through North Texas while most of us are sleeping,” Spectrum1 meteorologist Mary Wasson told People Newspapers. “A line of storms will develop and move in between 1 am and 6 am. Some storms could reach severe limits with the main threats being damaging winds, hail, and lots of lightning.

“However, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two.”

The National Weather Service says the storms should move into East Texas by Wednesday morning.

And while many learned first hand (and the hard way) what’s important to have after severe weather strikes, we thought we’d provide a list of things you might want to consider before heading to bed tonight.

Make sure you have good footwear nearby to pull on in case you have to take cover.

Gather medications and other important items together to grab easily and quickly if necessary.

Stay home during bad weather if possible.

Put small children and infants in their car seats if you are forced to take cover, and consider bike helmets or other protective headgear for everyone taking cover.

If you haven’t already, determine the most interior first-floor room without windows that you have, and go ahead and place good flashlights and even a radio there now.

And, given that Halloween decorating season is upon us, it might be a good idea to secure any inflatables and other lightweight yard art, lest they become a gift for a neighbor in the middle of the night. The City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management also has tips for before, during, and after a tornado and severe thunderstorm.

Just as we have done since the October 2019 tornado, should bad weather strike, we will provide updates on our Twitter accounts (phollowpeople and pcpeople).