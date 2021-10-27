Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Lossie Beth, Mary Kay, and Tom Hudspeth. PHOTOS: People Newspapers Archives
Ghosts Haunt Halloweens of Yesteryear

Bring on Halloween, a season when masks aren’t so controversial (usually).

A spooky trip through newspaper archives dug up photographs to delight and, in some cases, haunt. Why did previous editors follow a plastic jack-o-lantern through the recycling process from curb pickup to crushed? 

Our earliest coverage included a warning about the potential for flammable costumes to explode but, thankfully, no stories of such tragedies happening.

Crime Reports covered miscreants who targeted inflatable decorations in 2005, stealing a Frankenstein monster and damaging a pumpkin (valued at $50 each) on Waggoner Drive. In 2009, burglars couldn’t leave behind a bowl of candy while taking televisions and computers in the 10400 block of Barrywood Drive.

Decades of papers show you love school carnivals and pumpkins.

Have another awesome Halloween but be careful what you wear.

