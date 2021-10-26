Wellness Festival Coming To Dallas

Need to de-stress? A wellness festival is coming to Dallas Oct. 30.

The Feel Good AF festival, featuring music from DJ Blake Ward and DJ Sober, yoga and fitness classes, panel discussions, and more will be from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Ronald Kirk Pedestrian Bridge. Additional amenities include healthy food and juices, adoptable dogs, and a pop-up shopping experience from Boho Market.

Tickets are available online here. A portion of proceeds will benefit North Texas After School All Stars and Sloth Conservation Foundation.

“Feel Good AF Festival is one-part fitness and yoga festival, one-part mindfulness exploration, and one part expert panel discussions—all set to a live mixed soundtrack by professional DJs,” said festival founder Kenneth Paul. “At a time when we all need it the most, our overreaching goal is to make wellness accessible to everyone. After all, who doesn’t want to Feel Good AF?”

Notable names include ACE-certified trainer, black belt, and kickboxing YouTuber Gabriella Corvina, clinical therapist and anxiety and stress expert Kaycee Polite, and more.

