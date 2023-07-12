Ten50 BBQ Coming to Devonshire

After nearly 10 years in Richardson, Central Texas-style barbecue spot Ten50 BBQ is planning to open a second location.

The eatery on Lovers Lane, near Preston Park and just west of the Dallas North Tollway in Devonshire is expected to open later this year.

PHOTO: Kevin Marple

“We were deep into planning for another location when this site became available on Lovers Lane. Without hesitation, we knew it had to be our next Ten50 BBQ. I grew up in the neighborhood and it has been a dream of mine and my family’s to have an opportunity to serve this part of Dallas,” Ten50 BBQ owner Preston Evans said.

Ten50’s menu includes smoked meats like prime brisket, pulled pork, St. Louis pork ribs, turkey, sausage, and chicken, along with sides like potato salad, brisket baked beans, green beans, five-cheese mac and cheese, fried okra, and more.

For more information, visit Ten50’s website.