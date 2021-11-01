Supporting The Family Place More Important Than Ever

Partners Card helps the agency amid pandemic, winter storm recovery

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of a February winter storm that damaged the Family Place’s since repaired emergency shelter, Partners Card organizers say supporting the agency remains more crucial than ever.

The Partners Card fundraiser has supported the Family Place since 1993 by selling cards that provide discounts at participating retailers and restaurants in North Texas. The Family Place, organized in 1978, has grown into the state’s largest family violence service provider.

Rachel Osburn, Caroline Snell Wagner, and Jane Wallingford are co-chairing this year’s event, which runs from Oct. 29 until Nov. 7. Caroline’s mother and longtime Partners Card fundraiser, Debbie Snell, is the honorary chair.

“The money that we’re raising this year is not only as impactful as it has been in years past, but it’s more so because they have had to revamp their facility and also help a lot more people that have been suffering,” said Osburn.

Snell Wagner said the pandemic increased needs.

“The pandemic has driven up the domestic violence numbers, in general, all over the world,” she said.

In addition to supporting The Family Place, Partners Card also boosts local businesses, many of whom also suffered during the pandemic.

“I think 85% of participating retailers say that they see higher than average sales during Partners Card, and last year was a tough year for our retailers,” Wallingford said.

While organizers expect more shoppers may feel comfortable shopping in person this year with the availability of vaccines, online shopping will likely remain popular.

“I think that we have more online retailers than we’ve ever had in the past – online-only retailers, and I think that’s just because in this past year we’ve all had to adapt and learn how to live in this new world that we are in,” Wallingford said.

Retailers with brick-and-mortar stores that have participated in Partners Card in the past have added online components as well.