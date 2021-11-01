Monday, November 1, 2021

University Park’s Holmes Aquatic Center closed out swimming season in canine cool fashion. Dogs leaped into the pool, fetched tennis balls, and enjoyed a fun day with their humans. PHOTOS: Chris McGathey
Who Let The Dogs Swim?

Photogenic pooches have a ball at pet-perfect pool party

At University Park’s Holmes Aquatic Center, swimming season isn’t over until wet dogs shake.

Pets and their humans who live in Highland Park ISD enjoyed the pool together on Oct. 2 for the annual Doggie Splash Day.

Pooches leaped into the water, chased balls, and enjoyed snacks. Humans coaxed their pets into the pool and sometimes joined them in it.

The end of the season tradition dates to 2013 when then parks director Gerry Bradley observed, “Every day, we watched people walking their dogs just outside the pool fence, and staff thought it was time to let them in for some fun.”

As Bradley described it, “Elvis” may have made an appearance that first year to check out those “hound dogs.” Bradley retired in 2020.

This year, while most public swimming concluded on Labor Day, senior lap swimming continued through September.

To keep Doggie Splash Day safe, lifeguards crewed their stations, and pet owners pre-registered their pets and provided proof of vaccination.

Aggressive behavior wasn’t allowed.

But splashing and shaking that water off on your human?

You can’t prevent that.

William Taylor

