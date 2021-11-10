Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Nov. 1 – 7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ROAD HOG

Reported at 1:25 p.m. Nov. 1: Inconsiderate parking disrupts business. A trucker “abandoned” an 18-wheeler in the fire lane in the 7900 block of Menier Street beside Advance ER.

1 Monday

After a business alarm went off for apartments in the 6800 block of Bandera Avenue at 8:19 p.m., officers issued a criminal trespassing warning to the unwelcome person found there.

Stolen before 1:23 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 1:36 p.m.: the sound of silence. A thief snatched a leaf blower from the yard in the 4800 block of Ridgeside Drive.

Arrested at 4:04 p.m.: a 24-year-old woman accused of shoplifting a watch from a store at NorthPark Center.

Taken before 8:13 p.m.: a man’s vehicle the parking lot at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane.

2 Tuesday

Burglarized before 11:51 a.m.: a woman’s locked vehicle at NorthPark Center.

3 Wednesday

Reported at 2:47 p.m.: A would-be car thief on Nov. 2 damaged the ignition switch on a woman’s vehicle at a home in the 5600 block of Del Roy Drive.

4 Thursday

Stolen before 8:16 a.m., a man’s vehicle and tools from a home in the 7200 block of Lakehurst Avenue.

Reported at 1:32 p.m.: A burglar stole the seats from a woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 3:47 p.m., suspicious persons trespassed at a home construction site in the 4300 block of Shady Bend Drive.

Taken before 8:02 p.m.: a vehicle from NorthPark Center.

5 Friday

One or more vandals broke windows at Preston Center. The first incident prompted an alarm to sound at 4:37 a.m. The second, involving a financial institution, occurred before 6:55 a.m.

Burglarized but not damaged before 8:23 a.m.: a man’s vehicle at a home in the 5400 block of Druid Lane.

Stolen overnight before 11:22 a.m.: a man’s pickup truck at a home in the 9700 block of Tulane Street.

Burglarized overnight before 12:42 p.m.: a man’s locked vehicle at a home in the 10400 block of Shadow Bend Drive.

Reported at 7:02 p.m.: A thief on Nov. 2 took the front license plate off a vehicle parked at W. T. White High School on Ridgeside Drive.

6 Saturday

Before 1:57 a.m., a burglar shattered a window to steal from a vehicle at Preston Valley Shopping Center.

Reported at 11:12 a.m., the Nov. 4 theft of a man’s vehicle from a home in the 7300 block of Woodthrush Drive.

7 Sunday

Before 11:07 p.m., a prowler removed contents from a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

