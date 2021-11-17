Woman’s Garden Campaign Underway

The Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden launched the 2021-2022 A Woman’s Garden 25th Anniversary Campaign with a Birthday Party chaired by Barbara Bigham on Oct. 4 at the Main Terrace Garden.

The centerpiece of the celebration was a ceremonial five-tier towering birthday cake by Dallas Affaires Cake Company decorated with a colorful design by Mari Epperson of a kaleidoscope of silk butterflies in flight seeming to fly to the sky. Council members also released 240 live butterflies into the gardens.

“Our beautiful garden celebrates the power, creativity, resourcefulness, passion, and commitment of women across generations coming together to support a common goal,” said Lisa Loy Laughlin, Women’s Council president.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Phase II endowment trust to provide for maintenance and improvements for A Woman’s Garden.

Butterfly Cake

Nancy Greenback and Barbara Brice

Carole Ann Brown, Claire Catrino and Venise Stuart

Shar Sutherlin, Suzanne Millet and Daphne Elizalde

Pam Mattingly, Barbara Lake, Mary McDermott Cook and Mersina Stubbs

Lisa Myer, Sharon Ballew, Nancy Conner and Kathy Cothrum

Sandy Ammons and Michelle Mew

(PHOTOS: Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)