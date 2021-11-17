Woman’s Garden Campaign Underway
The Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden launched the 2021-2022 A Woman’s Garden 25th Anniversary Campaign with a Birthday Party chaired by Barbara Bigham on Oct. 4 at the Main Terrace Garden.
The centerpiece of the celebration was a ceremonial five-tier towering birthday cake by Dallas Affaires Cake Company decorated with a colorful design by Mari Epperson of a kaleidoscope of silk butterflies in flight seeming to fly to the sky. Council members also released 240 live butterflies into the gardens.
“Our beautiful garden celebrates the power, creativity, resourcefulness, passion, and commitment of women across generations coming together to support a common goal,” said Lisa Loy Laughlin, Women’s Council president.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Phase II endowment trust to provide for maintenance and improvements for A Woman’s Garden.
(PHOTOS: Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)