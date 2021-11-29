SPCA of Texas’ Fur Ball a Purposeful Purple Pet Party

North Texas animal lovers celebrated the bond between people and their pets during SPCA of Texas’ Fur Ball 2021 on Oct. 2 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas.

The gala led by chairs Hiren and Dhruva Patel helps fund the important mission to provide every animal exceptional care and a loving home.

Guests cuddled with adorable puppies and lit up the photo booth, before heading into the ballroom for the program.

Dazzling purple dominated everywhere including gorgeous florals and columns sporting bright, cheerful photos and heartfelt stories about animals the SPCA of Texas has recently helped. The ballroom glittered with purple drapes, sparkling lights and stunning floral centerpieces

Rubi Solano, the director of community outreach for the SPCA of Texas, and Mark Romick, with Duck Team 6, talked about the critical work the organizations do to keep pets in homes and unchain dogs.













(Photos: Thomas Garza)