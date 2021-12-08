Crow, Scots Defend Home Court Again

Highland Park remained unbeaten at home — with all of those victories by double digits — following a 68-53 triumph over Grand Prairie on Tuesday.

The Scots (7-2) rallied from an early deficit and pulled away in the second half. Rhodes Crow paced HP with 17 points, while Luke Hardenburg and Camp Wagner added 11 points apiece. Savion Red led the Gophers (3-3) with 15 points.

The Scots stretched their winning streak to a season-high four games ahead of a trip to Burkburnett on Thursday for annual Union Square Bulldog Classic, a tournament HP has won five times.

The Scots will face Lawton (Okla.), Wichita Falls Rider, and Canyon Randall in pool play before bracket play on Saturday. They will return home on Monday to meet Coppell.