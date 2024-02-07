Lady Scots Earn District Title, Top Seed

Highland Park capped the regular season by clinching the District 7-6A title and a top seed in the girls basketball playoffs.

The Lady Scots rolled to a 59-36 win over Lake Highlands on Tuesday, completing a season sweep of the Wildcats and breaking a first-place tie atop the league standings.

HP will take a 12-game winning streak into a bi-district playoff matchup against Haltom on Monday at the Arlington ISD Athletics Center.

Audrey Walker tallied a game-high 16 points and Tyler Corwin added 13 for the Lady Scots, who led 34-14 at halftime and never looked back. Kate Danner added 11 points.

After dropping their 7-6A opener against Richardson, the Lady Scots (25-8) scored a double-digit victory in every other district game in their first season under head coach Todd Monsey.

They earned the league’s No. 1 seed in the Class 6A Region I playoffs. Haltom (10-22) is the fourth seed from District 8-6A.