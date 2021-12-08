Preston Hollow Crime Reports for Nov. 29 – Dec. 5

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: AWAY WITH WORDS

The highly redacted offense records available on the Dallas Police Public Data portal still offer some “interesting” descriptions. For example, this incident reported at 10 a.m. Dec. 3, was described as both “embezzlement” and a “routine investigation:” A thief on Dec. 2 took the taillights off a man’s vehicle at a home in the 6600 block of Pemberton Drive.

29 Monday

Burglarized before 8:01 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle at the Primrose School of Park Cities on Inwood Road, near Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 10:29 p.m. at the scene of a wreck in the 6600 block of LBJ Freeway: a 35-year-old woman accused of driving drunk.

1 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:29 a.m.: a 39-year-old man accused of driving drunk in the 6300 block of LBJ Freeway.

Before 9:58 a.m., a not-so-grand would-be auto thief attempted to drill the ignition switch on a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Officers were dispatched at 10:01 a.m. to a “major accident” in the 5000 block of Royal Lane, where one woman had been kicked in the face, suffering pain and redness, and another had been punched and bitten.

Reported at 10:53 a.m. at the Dallas Police Department North Central Patrol office on McCallum Boulevard: the Nov. 30 theft of a woman’s vehicle.

Before 4:32 p.m., a burglar forced entry into a woman’s home in the 7200 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Stolen before 6:19 p.m.: a woman’s stuff at NorthPark Center.

Gone before 7:24 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from Preston Center.

2 Thursday

Overnight before 7:41 a.m., a prowler cut a lock to enter a fenced area and steal stuff from a vacant home in the 6200 block of Woodland Drive.

Reported at 11:35 p.m.: A woman from the 11600 block of Preston Road received threatening text messages.

4 Saturday

Burglarized before 12:32 a.m.: a man’s vehicle at Preston Royal Village.

Arrested at 7:25 p.m.: a 58-year-old woman accused of shoplifting at NorthPark Center.

5 Sunday

The Dallas Police Department’s highly redacted online offense records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from a man at apartments in the 3900 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported at 9:46 p.m.: the theft of a license plate at NorthPark Center.