DFW Real Estate Market in Realtor.com Top 50 for 2022

While it’s not at the very top, the Dallas-Fort Worth real estate market did make it to the respectable top 50 markets Realtor.com is forecasting will be the leaders nationally next year.

Driven by strong local economies, tech sector job growth, and relative affordability, Realtor.com® forecasts its Top Housing Markets of 2022 will lead the nation in listing price appreciation and home sales growth next year.

Based on the 2022 Realtor.com® local housing forecast, the areas on this list are expected to see the strongest combined growth in home sales and listing prices among the 100 largest U.S. metros. In fact, home sales across the top 10 markets are forecasted to grow by 11.6% year-over-year in 2022, which is nearly two times the national home sales growth projection (6.6%). Additionally, average home prices in the top 10 are expected to increase 7.4% – more than double the national pace (+2.9%).

Dallas-Fort Worth hit number 37 on the list, with a combined sales and price change year over year of 12.3%, and a sales change of 8.3%. Home prices changed by 4%.

“Home shoppers in these areas may still be able to find good value even as listing prices are expected to climb in 2022, but getting a leg up on the competition will be key,” said Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale. “For buyers with more flexible timelines – such as those making a move from a big city – offering a couple extra months on the closing date could sweeten the deal for sellers who also need to buy their next home.”