FROM LEFT: Women of Distinction Honorees Kit Addleman, Hattie Hill, and Cris Zertuche Wong. Courtesy Photos
Gallery: Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas’ Women of Distinction VIP Reception

On October 7th, the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas hosted the Women of Distinction VIP reception on Omni Dallas’s Pegasus Lawn. Sponsored by IF/THEN®, a Lyda Hill Philanthropies initiative, the event served as the kickoff for the GSNETX Women of Distinction program.

Those in attendance included the Women in Distinction honorees – Kit Addleman, Hattie Hill and Cris Zertuche Wong – and the Young Women of Distinction honorees – Katie Chang, Margot Meyer and Alexandra Vincent. The GSNETX Women of Distinction program recognized these women for their service in the community.

