Favorites of 2021: The Toy Store Anniversary

“I think this was my favorite thing to write this year because everyone at Toys Unique looked happy to work there, which is amazing because kids can be a whole thing,” said our youngest intern, John Erickson.

“Also, the owner was really nice and fun to interview.”

Erickson talked to Toys Unique owner Pam May in August at the store, where they talked about her favorite toy, the first toy she ever sold, and what it takes to stay in the toy business for 40 years.

Read his story here.