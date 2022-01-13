Dallas Architecture Forum Hosts Bernard Tschumi Jan. 20

Considered one of today’s foremost architects, Bernard Tschumi will discuss his work in a Dallas Architecture Forum lecture Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.

The presentation, which is a continuation of the Forum’s 2021-2022 season, will be presented via Zoom.

Tschumi’s firm has established an international reputation for its innovative design solutions for projects of different sizes and scales, from small facilities to large-scale master plans. Major works include the Parc de La Villette, the Acropolis Museum, Le Fresnoy Center for the Contemporary Arts, MuséoParc Alésia, the Paris Zoo, the Vacheron-Constantin Headquarters and its subsequent expansion, New York’s Blue Tower, the Binhai Science Museum, Philharmonic Hall for Le Rosey, and a large educational complex for the University of Paris-Sud opening in 2022.

Tschumi’s belief that architecture is the most important innovation of our time has influenced both his practice and his academic career. He is a tenured professor at Columbia’s GSAPP, where he formerly served as dean. Publications include Architecture Concepts: Red is Not a Color, Tschumi, and Tschumi on Architecture. His drawings and models are in the collections of several major museums, including MoMA and the Centre Pompidou, which presented a major retrospective of his work. The Venice Biennale and the NAI have also exhibited his designs. Tschumi was awarded France’s Grand Prix National d’Architecture as well as numerous awards from the AIA and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Lecture is open to Forum members – anyone can join The Forum by visiting www.dallasarchitectureforum.org or emailing [email protected]. Dallas Architecture Forum members receive free admission to all regular Forum lectures as a benefit of membership.



