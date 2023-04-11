Out & About: ReuNight Reveal Party

During a Reveal Party on hosted by longtime supporters Claire and Dwight Emanuelson on March 22, The Family Place announced Joyce Goss will serve as honorary chair and Meridien executive chef Junior Borges will serve as the chef for the 10th-annual ReuNight event May 18.

ReuNight, a dining and live auction event set for May 18 at the JW Marriott Arts District, supports the family violence service agency.

Goss chaired ReuNight in 2018 and Palm Night in 2007. And as a member of The Family Place Foundation Board, Goss was involved with the Foundation Board’s Legacy Campaign, which raised $17.5 million to build the Ann Moody Place.

Borges will collaborate with the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District chef to curate the menu and wine pairings. Junior was recently recognized as a 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalist in the Outstanding Chef category, and Meridian has been recognized by Robb Report’s The Best of The Best in 2022 for its Top 5 restaurants.

“In 2022, The Family Place served nearly 20,000 people,“ said Mimi Sterling, CEO of The Family Place. “And thanks to ReuNight’s generous supporters, we’re able to offer programs and services including, but not limited to – a 24-hour hotline, three emergency shelters, including the state’s only shelter for men and their children, a transitional housing program with 26 apartments, three counseling centers, two medical clinics, and a dental clinic – at no cost to our clients.”

Sponsorships for ReuNight are available now from $5,000 to $50,000. Individual tickets priced at $1,500 will be available April 17. To register for the event or become a sponsor, click here, email [email protected], or call 214-443-7717.

Brooke Hortenstine, Margaret Stafford, Claire Emanuelson, and Piper Wyatt Daniel and Tiffany Moon Alysa Teichman, Joanne Teichma, and Missy Peck Junior Borges of Meridian PHOTO: Kathy Tran