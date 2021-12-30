Botanical Business Blossoms With Studio Opening

PH entrepreneur-mom counts on teammates at work and home

Courtney Goldberg’s low-maintenance botanical arrangements business began out of a desire to decorate her Preston Hollow home with greenery.

The renovation budget for the Goldbergs’ ranch-style home didn’t allow much for professional plant décor, so she began creating low-maintenance terrariums and modern botanical designs.

Soon family, friends, and potential customers took notice, and Urban Spikes began as a home business.

“Our home was a big part of the beginning of my business because it gave me this space to evolve the business,” Goldberg said.

She had worked in public relations for Edelman’s Dallas office, managing brand communications and events such as Lollapalooza and South by Southwest for the likes of the Dickies, Hilton Anatole, Wyndham Resorts, Nissan, and Metro PCS.







In 2016, Goldberg, now a mother of three boys younger than 9, decided to leave the corporate world to have a more flexible schedule and focus on her growing family.

Her botanical design hobby bloomed into a business as she realized there were few options for low maintenance, luxurious plant designs for people with busy lifestyles.

Goldberg created Urban Spikes to offer the happy medium between everyday nurseries and high-end floral shops.

She operated out of her home for the first three years, working pop-up events, holiday markets, and online sales.

Shortly before the pandemic, she moved Urban Spikes out of her living room and garage (much to the delight of her husband, Chad) and opened a new design studio northwest of Galleria Dallas in Farmers Branch.

From there, her team of four creates custom designs for customers’ homes and offices, and as pandemic protocols have loosened, they have welcomed customers into the store.

Urban Spikes recently celebrated its fifth anniversary, and Goldberg’s 14th wedding anniversary arrived in December.

Managing a small business and family of young children requires a solid team at home and work, she said. “We all have to do our part. I don’t think you can do it alone.”