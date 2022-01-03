Comings and Goings

Tootsies (Photo: Tamytha Cameron)

NOW OPEN

D.L. Mack’s

6501 Hillcrest Avenue

The American-style tavern recently opened in the 2,400-square-foot former home of the Biscuit Bar in University Park with an outdoor garden patio. The menu includes Chicago-style thin-crust pizza, cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, and the McCarthy salad with grilled chicken, cheddar, beets, avocado, tomato, and egg tossed with ranch dressing.

Dr. Barbara Sturm

Highland Park Village

The sought-after aesthetic doctor recently opened her latest eponymous boutique and spa, offering the skincare line, facials, treatments, and services she’s known for, plus experiential elements such as treatment rooms, a tea bar, and power napping stations. The Park Cities boutique also is her first to feature a hairstyling room where customers can try her new hair and scalp collection.

REOPENING

Fish City Grill

Preston-Royal

When the seafood eatery damaged by a tornado sweeping through the Preston-Royal area in 2019 returns to its former location in January, diners will find a larger restaurant with more tables as well as a small patio.

REOPENED

Tootsies

The Plaza at Preston Center

The popular retailer recently reopened in its longtime home after damage from Winter Storm Uri forced the store to relocate temporarily for 10 months. David Droese, principal at Droese Raney Architect, who had a hand in the original design of the store 25 years ago, revamped the space. The store consolidated to one floor, added additional dressing room space, and a bar that will feature festive seasonal cocktails year round.

The Center for Integrative Counseling and Psychology

4305 MacArthur Ave.

The counseling and mental health services provider initially founded in 1968 recently celebrated the dedication of a new central office building off Lemmon Avenue with therapeutic spaces for children and families and training facilities for the professional development of clinicians.

COMING

Douglas Bar and Grill

Snider Plaza

A full-service barbecue eatery by Wall Street executive turned pitmaster (and Park Cities resident) Doug Pickering is expected to open next to CVS in February. The menu will feature what Pickering calls “elevated Texas cuisine,” including barbecue staples like brisket, ribs, and sausage, as well as salad options, burgers, and more. For those who want a drink with dinner, there will also be a selection of wine, bourbon, and tequila.