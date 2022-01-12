Rogers Healy is Selling a House

Yes, yes, we know that headline is a bit of an “of course he is.” After all, the real estate broker is not only helming a successful independent brokerage, Rogers Healy kind of knows Dallas real estate like the back of his hand.

So of course he’s selling a house or three.

But this time, he says, the listing for 3815 Beverly Drive (and the empty lot next to it) is personal.

“I know this neighborhood pretty well, in large part because that’s my house,” he said in a post on Instagram. “That’s where I’ve been living. My wife and I are starting a family and we’re moving on because it’s an opportunity of a lifetime to go and have almost one acre on the 3800 block of Beverly Drive.”

PHOTOS: Courtesy Rogers Healy and Associates

Beverly Drive is a popular street that boasts historic homes and estates, walkability to parks and schools, and plenty of shopping in nearby Highland Park Village.

Three years ago, Healy purchased his home, put some shine to it, and now he’s ready to embark on a new home renovation project with his wife, Abby.

Healy’s 5,479-square-foot home is listed for $8 million, and has new flooring, countertops, and a backyard perfect for entertaining. Aesthetics weren’t the only things addressed, either — electrical, plumbing, and HVAC were also updated.

But for $16 million, you could also get the lot next door, which is a virtual blank slate. The property at 3809 Beverly Drive would give the buyer (if they purchased both properties) almost an acre of land to build a brand spanking new home on.

“This is your opportunity to buy not just any kind of land, but land in the bullseye of Old Highland Park,” Healy said on Instagram. “You’ll have 140 feet of frontage on arguably the greatest block in Texas, maybe even the United States.”

See the listing here.