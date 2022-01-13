Sponsored: In-Depth Knowledge From a Seasoned Professional

For real estate professional Susan Bradley, the reward for a job well done is a satisfied client who feels confident they’ve made the right choices.

“It is especially rewarding to have satisfied clients who have successfully achieved their real estate objectives, whether it is a personal residence or an investment opportunity,” she said, adding that the best Realtors are active in the market on a full-time basis and have “an in-depth knowledge about the many micro-markets that comprise our Metroplex.”

And she knows real estate, too, having amassed a 17-year career that followed a successful sales and marketing career with Fortune 250 and international companies.

Meet Susan Bradley:

What is your biggest piece of advice for a home buyer? For a home seller?

For Both: Select a well-seasoned Realtor who is active in the market on a full-time basis with a global market perspective; someone that has a large network, a strategic thinker, and a competitive nature. Maintain a transparent relationship with this trusted advisor so that as many objectives as possible are achieved.

For a home seller, it is crucial that the Realtor have a strong multi-faceted marketing plan so that the property has a very strong market presentation.

What is your outlook on the market in Park Cities and Preston Hollow?

Our market will continue to remain robust. Prices will maintain their strength and will become more steady. Buyer thirst for well-maintained properties and newer construction properties will continue.

What are you most proud of in regards to your career?

Client relationships I have earned are the highest compliments I could ever have. Clients who place their trust in me, have selected me to consistently be their Realtor and advisor, and whose confidence in me has encouraged them to confidently refer me to their families, friends, and colleagues.

Why should people move to Dallas?

Dallas is such a diverse city. It has something to offer every lifestyle, from jobs and entertainment to living accommodations. Dallas is a consistently thriving environment in the best state ever!

Favorite place to have a meal in the Park Cities or Preston Hollow, and favorite item on the menu?

Park Cities: Hudson House oysters and crab

Preston Hollow: Royal China’s scallion pancake