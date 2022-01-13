Alumni Welcome New Season for Lady Scots

Some familiar faces joined with some new ones to launch the Highland Park softball season with an alumni game on Jan. 8 that featured players from as far back at the 1990s.

The Lady Scots began practice this week and will travel to Sunnyvale for their first scrimmage on Jan. 29. The first home scrimmage will be Feb. 2 against Frisco Independence.

HP will play the first of four nondistrict home games during the regular-season opener on Feb. 15 against Carrollton Newman Smith.