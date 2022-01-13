Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Jan. 15-16

Looking to move, or even just for something to do this weekend? Look no further than these beautiful homes that are opening their doors to potential buyers this weekend!

Saturday

6010 Connerly Dr., University Park. This University Park stunner. incredible chef’s kitchen with a large walk-in pantry open to the spacious den with stately French doors, as well as a sophisticated study, gorgeous dining room, and charming wine room. Loggia with a fireplace, fridge, ice maker, and grilling station overlooking a magnificent spa and huge private backyard make this home an entertainer’s dream. A luxurious primary suite features a sitting area and two closets. The home also includes three additional bedroom suites, an oversized game room, and a rare three-car epoxied garage. Four bedrooms/ four-and-a-half bathrooms. $3.8 million. Schools: Bradfield Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1-3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

4415 Gloster Road, Dallas. Gated estate on one of the best blocks in the prestigious Sunnybrook Estates just a stone’s throw from Old Preston Hollow. Outside, the home boasts expansive front and back yards, a lovely saltwater pool with spa and water feature, and a private courtyard-like patio that is accessible from three different areas of the home. There are flexible options for office, game, media, exercise, and family rooms. Bedrooms are located on the first floor, including the primary suite with a beautifully remodeled bath. Large-scale walls are perfect for art display. Six bedrooms/ six-and-a-half baths. $2.6 million. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

Sunday

4506 Gilbert Ave., Dallas. Don’t miss this modern three-level duplex, offering two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a study and a flex space right off the primary suite. Located in the heart of Oak Lawn, this home features wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms with custom closets, an elevator shaft, and a large, turfed back yard. Two bedrooms/ two-and-a-half baths. $1.3 million. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

6409 Norway Road, Dallas. Former builder’s personal home with a rare furnished full basement located on a corner lot. The home boasts an exquisitely paneled library with a fireplace and private side entry, a den with French doors, a fireplace, and lagoon pool views. A chef’s kitchen overlooking the charming breakfast room features a churchlike ceiling and fireplace. The basement includes a second game room with pool and shuffleboard tables, a wine storage and dining area, an equipped fitness room, a tiered media room, a full bath, and a safe area with one-foot-thick walls. Four bedrooms/ five-and-a-half baths. $2.8 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

7603 Culcourt St., Dallas. This home has a timeless and strong exterior, including a metal roof and custom front door that welcomes you to a bright and open floor plan with high-end finishes and ten-foot-ceilings throughout! The main living area has custom built-ins with a wine fridge, cozy gas fireplace, large windows, and designer lighting. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a large quartz island and breakfast bar, commercial gas range, double ovens, and formal dining space for guests. The large primary suite has vaulted ceilings and a bonus flex room with endless options. Four bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $849,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Francisco Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass