Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Jan. 22-23

How busy are the Park Cities and Preston Hollow markets? Very! But we did find three great homes for you to check out this weekend, which leaves you plenty of time to sleep in or grab brunch!

Saturday

7147 Lavendale Ave., Dallas. Perfect family home backing up to the Northaven Trail, recently renovated top to bottom and beautifully designed with nearly everything new. Well-appointed chef’s kitchen overlooking the family room with fireplace and huge glass doors to the backyard. Enjoy generous room sizes and an open flow floor plan with private guest suite and tons of natural light. The oversized primary bedroom features a luxurious bath and separate access to the outside oasis with sparkling pool and full bath cabana. Other features include: tons of storage space throughout, mudroom, spacious office, new floors, new roof, two new HVAC units, tankless water heater and new appliances. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $1.4 million. Schools: Arthur Kramer Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, St. Mark’s. Open house: Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

4506 Gilbert Ave., Dallas. Don’t miss this modern three-level duplex, offering two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, plus a study and a flex space right off the primary suite. Located in the heart of Oak Lawn, this home features wood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms with custom closets, an elevator shaft, and a large, turfed back yard. Two bedrooms/ two-and-a-half baths. $1.3 million. Schools: North Dallas High School, Ben Milam Elementary, Holy Trinity. Open house: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

Sunday

13 Saint Laurent Place, Dallas. Beautiful home perfect for gracious entertaining. Generous room sizes and natural light from floor to ceiling windows around a large central courtyard. Gorgeous wood flooring throughout with new herringbone pattern in impressive entry gallery and formal living room. A spacious, bright kitchen with an adjacent wet bar allows for casual living. Large primary offers a sitting area, two large closets, and a marble bath. A guest bedroom offers a bath and a large closet and can be adapted for a library den. Residents enjoy great amenities of pool, tennis court, recreation center, and security. Two bedrooms / two bathrooms. $1.1 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

