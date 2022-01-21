Crystal Charity Ball’s Groovy In-Person Return A Palatial Affair

All Crystal Charity Ball needed was “Peace Love London” to mark its grand return to the Hilton Anatole after the pandemic scuttled the in-person gala in 2020.

More than 1,500 guests in regal gowns and dapper suits arrived at the Anatole’s version of Buckingham Palace to a rendition of God Save the Queen and costumed guards holding the doors to celebrate raising $5.3 million for eight Dallas children’s charities.

Dallas String Quartet performed in a lobby decked out with a St. George’s flag floral arrangement and a bus advertising a Beatles show as guests bid in a silent auction, which raised a record $550,000.

Guests also enjoyed a scotch tasting bar, “Mod Market,” and hor d’oeuvres including fish on a stick and mini shepherd’s pies before the event’s version of Big Ben chimed to welcome them into the ballroom for dinner and dancing.

Inside, Beatles tribute band Live and Let Die rocked while dancers from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts performed in Union Jack dresses and go-go boots.