Jesuit Hoops Coach Nabs Milestone Win

Congratulations to Jesuit basketball coach Chris Hill, who earned his 300th career win in dramatic fashion on Tuesday.

The Rangers outlasted Richardson Pearce 51-48 in overtime to give Hill the milestone victory, with Ryan McCormick scoring a career-high 25 points.

Hill, son of former NBA coach Bob Hill, is in his 15th season at Jesuit, with a career record of 300-139. The Rangers have won three district titles and made 11 playoff appearances during his tenure.

Jesuit (12-11, 6-2) is in position to qualify for postseason play again this year. The Rangers are in third place in District 7-6A behind state-ranked Richardson and Lake Highlands.