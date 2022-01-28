Looking Ahead

Love Luncheon, Heart of Gold

Does that photograph of event chairs Amy McEvoy and Traci White make you want a spa day? Spend part of your Valentine’s shopping for luxuries like that while supporting Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer’s efforts to help families of children with terminal cancer create precious memories.

Lydia and Dan Novakov

The sixth annual Love Luncheon, Heart of Gold, begins with shopping at 10 a.m. on Feb. 14 at the Dallas Country Club, followed by a luncheon program at noon and more shopping from 1-3 p.m. Visit claytondabney.org.

Catholic Foundation Award Dinner

On Feb. 19 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, the Catholic Foundation will honor long-time Dallas philanthropists Lydia and Dan Novakov of Christ the King Catholic Church for their gifts of time, talent, and treasure to healthcare, Catholic education, children’s charities, and the church community.

“As individuals, and as a couple, they’ve humbly and graciously taken on some of the region’s highest-profile leadership roles for charitable causes,” said Matt Kramer, foundation president and CEO. Visit catholicfoundation.com.

Shaquille O’Neal

An Event to Remember gala

The Dallas and Northeast Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association’s third annual An Event to Remember gala, scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Verona Villa in Frisco, returns to an in-person format with an Italian themed “Masquerade” flair. Visit alz.org/dallasnetexas.

Destiny Award Luncheon

The St. Philip’s School and Community Center’s 22nd annual Destiny Award Luncheon will feature an NBA Hall of Famer. Check out Excellence is a Habit: A Conversation with The Big Aristotle, Shaquille O’Neal on Feb. 23 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. The event begins with a student showcase at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. Visit stphilips1600.org/destiny.