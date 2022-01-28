Blue Wave Ready to Host 13-5A Swim Meet

Highland Park hasn’t often had a home-pool advantage for postseason swimming meets, but that will be the case on Friday when the District 13-5A championships convene at the new HPISD natatorium.

In addition to the Blue Wave, the meet will include athletes from the four Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD schools — Creekview, Newman Smith, Ranchview, and R.L. Turner — in addition to The Colony, Paris, Paris North Lamar, and Greenville.

Earlier this season, HP had a strong showing at the 5A TISCA Invitational meet, where the Blue Wave finished third in both the boys and girls team standings, and freshman Angelina Huang set a meet record in the 100 backstroke.

Friday’s events will get under way at 11 a.m., with the top swimmers and divers in each event qualifying for the Class 5A Region IV meet on Feb. 4-5 in The Colony. The state meet is slated for Feb. 18-19 in Austin.